Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.42.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.11% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable as of its most recent SEC filing.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp. Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of telecommunications, power cable, and wire products. It operates through the following segments: North Asia, Thailand, and Rest of the World Region. The company was founded on September 19, 1996 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

