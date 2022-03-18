ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €845.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €845.00 ($928.57) target price on ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($857.14) target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €800.00 ($879.12) price target on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €600.00 ($659.34) price target on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €880.00 ($967.03) price target on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €800.00 ($879.12) price target on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €753.69 ($828.23).

