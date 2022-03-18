ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 270 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 255 to SEK 262 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Shares of ASAZY stock opened at $14.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.52. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $16.66. The company has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.87.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Americas, Asia Pacific, Global Technologies, and Entrance Systems. The regional divisions, namely EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks and smart home access solutions, high-security doors, fire doors and hardware adapted to the local market’s standards and security requirements.

