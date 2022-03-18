Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Director Eileen A. Kamerick Sells 4,500 Shares

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $105,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Associated Banc stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. Associated Banc-Corp has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $25.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $272.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.68 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 31.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Associated Banc during the 2nd quarter worth $1,977,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 60.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,405,000 after acquiring an additional 172,434 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 37.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 704,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,426,000 after acquiring an additional 193,738 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

