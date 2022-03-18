Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Major Shareholder Purchases $133,750.00 in Stock

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $133,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 20th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $26,150.00.

On Tuesday, December 28th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 500 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.63 per share, with a total value of $14,315.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 500 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.71 per share, with a total value of $14,355.00.

AC opened at $41.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.97. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The firm has a market cap of $908.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.18.

Associated Capital Group ( NYSE:AC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 282.94%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Associated Capital Group in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Associated Capital Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Associated Capital Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Associated Capital Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Associated Capital Group by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Associated Capital Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

