Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AC opened at $41.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.97. Associated Capital Group has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $47.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.79 million, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Associated Capital Group alerts:

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 282.94%.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $26,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders purchased a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $188,570 in the last 90 days. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AC. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 190.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 278.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Capital Group (Get Rating)

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.