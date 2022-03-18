Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYMGet Rating) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 480 ($6.24) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.85) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.83) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.83) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 485 ($6.31) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 493 ($6.41).

LON:ATYM opened at GBX 379 ($4.93) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 418.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 388.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £530.06 million and a PE ratio of 5.42. Atalaya Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 265 ($3.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 450 ($5.85).

About Atalaya Mining (Get Rating)

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

