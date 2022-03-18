Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 480 ($6.24) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.85) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.83) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.83) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 485 ($6.31) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 493 ($6.41).

LON:ATYM opened at GBX 379 ($4.93) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 418.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 388.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £530.06 million and a PE ratio of 5.42. Atalaya Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 265 ($3.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 450 ($5.85).

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

