Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Athersys, Inc., a late stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused primarily on treating critical care indications neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, pulmonary and other conditions. The company’s lead platform product is MultiStem cell therapy, an off the shelf allogeneic stem cell product currently in Phase 3 clinical development for treating ischemic stroke. Based on promising Phase 2 results, this program has received Fast Track and RMAT (equivalent to Breakthrough Therapy for regenerative medicine treatments) designations from the FDA, as well as similar designations in Japan. The company also has an ongoing Phase II clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; a planned Phase II for trauma (supported by the DOD). “

Get Athersys alerts:

Separately, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Athersys from $1.25 to $1.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

ATHX opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of -1.53. Athersys has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.10.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Athersys will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Athersys news, CEO Daniel A. Camardo bought 132,800 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $102,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHX. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Athersys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,624,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Athersys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Athersys by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 661,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 339,060 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Athersys by 249.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 469,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 335,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Athersys by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 557,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 292,070 shares during the last quarter. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Athersys (Get Rating)

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Athersys (ATHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.