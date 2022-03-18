Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Given New $1.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Bank of America from $1.25 to $1.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.66% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get Athersys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10. The firm has a market cap of $194.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of -1.53. Athersys has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $1.98.

Athersys ( NASDAQ:ATHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Athersys will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Athersys news, CEO Daniel A. Camardo bought 132,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $102,256.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHX. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,624,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Athersys by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 661,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 339,060 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Athersys by 249.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 469,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 335,214 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Athersys by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 557,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 292,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

About Athersys (Get Rating)

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.