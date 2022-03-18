Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Acquires 270 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLK. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Exane BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $939.50.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $740.93 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $660.15 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $781.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $864.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.09%.

About BlackRock (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.