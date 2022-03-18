Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 299,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,848 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 4.5% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $53,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,567 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,166 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Apple by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,722,289 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $305,826,000 after acquiring an additional 60,100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 955,650 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $169,695,000 after acquiring an additional 21,640 shares during the period. Finally, Trek Financial LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 66,850 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $160.62 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.51.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

