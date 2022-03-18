Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $273,000 Stock Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp trimmed its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NNN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 27.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,400,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,416,000 after buying an additional 1,377,056 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 203.5% in the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,767,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,385 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 31.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,889,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,599,000 after purchasing an additional 447,035 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $10,461,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 716.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 245,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,582,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NNN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

NYSE:NNN opened at $42.93 on Friday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.72 and its 200-day moving average is $45.13.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 39.94% and a return on equity of 7.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 140.40%.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

