Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $440,000 Stock Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp reduced its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,142,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,730,000 after buying an additional 545,107 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,511,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,083,000 after buying an additional 161,732 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,111,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,178,000 after buying an additional 637,600 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,131,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,836,000 after buying an additional 72,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 905,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,650,000 after buying an additional 24,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on OSK shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.65.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $109.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $95.79 and a 52 week high of $137.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.42.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $393,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

