Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 409.2% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 324.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $59,000.

SCHD stock opened at $78.59 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $70.74 and a 52 week high of $82.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.85.

