Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Purchases 1,431 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $6,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of J. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 310.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 170.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J stock opened at $138.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.44. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 60.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.11 and a 12 month high of $149.55.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.02). Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on J. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.78.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

