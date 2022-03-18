Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 1,037 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp cut its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for 1.3% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $15,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,432,987 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,371,003,000 after acquiring an additional 415,275 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,352,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,436 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 28.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,011,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,587,801 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $720,715,000 after acquiring an additional 108,808 shares during the period. 72.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM stock opened at $152.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.33. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.62 and its 200 day moving average is $160.67. The company has a market capitalization of $171.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,754. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.16.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

