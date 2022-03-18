AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $39,000. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Citigroup cut their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

Shares of T opened at $23.19 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.17. The stock has a market cap of $165.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

