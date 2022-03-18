Automata Network Price Hits $0.38 (ATA)

Automata Network (ATA) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Automata Network has a market cap of $64.89 million and $8.26 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Automata Network coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000903 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Automata Network has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00045440 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,934.57 or 0.07031458 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,564.09 or 0.99590703 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 100.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00035372 BTC.

About Automata Network

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

