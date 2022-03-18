Autonio Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $126,876.00 (NIOX)

Autonio (NIOX) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. During the last week, Autonio has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and $126,876.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for $0.0233 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00045440 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,934.57 or 0.07031458 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,564.09 or 0.99590703 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 100.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00035372 BTC.

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Autonio’s official website is auton.io

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

