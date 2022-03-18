Avant Diagnostics Inc (OTCMKTS:AVDX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Avant Diagnostics Inc (OTCMKTS:AVDX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.70.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVDX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Avant Diagnostics from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Avant Diagnostics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Avant Diagnostics from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Avant Diagnostics from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Avant Diagnostics stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.61. 995,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,696. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.13. Avant Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $27.43.

Avant Diagnostics ( OTCMKTS:AVDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $69.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.95 million. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Avant Diagnostics news, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 7,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $53,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Praeger purchased 14,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $99,957.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Avant Diagnostics

Avant Diagnostics, Inc, a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.

