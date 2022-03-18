AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) Receives GBX 3,760 Average Target Price from Brokerages

AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,730 ($48.50).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,550 ($46.16) target price on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($58.52) price target on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 3,750 ($48.76) to GBX 3,600 ($46.81) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 3,000 ($39.01) price target for the company.

Get AVEVA Group alerts:

Shares of AVV stock opened at GBX 2,517 ($32.73) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,733.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,296.65. AVEVA Group has a 52-week low of GBX 2,264 ($29.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,242 ($55.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -203.17.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AVEVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.