AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 22.78.
Several analysts have commented on AVDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on AvidXchange from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AvidXchange from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.
In related news, insider Michael Praeger bought 69,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 7.11 per share, with a total value of 494,145.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
AvidXchange Company Profile (Get Rating)
AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.
