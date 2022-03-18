AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 22.78.

Several analysts have commented on AVDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on AvidXchange from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AvidXchange from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

In related news, insider Michael Praeger bought 69,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 7.11 per share, with a total value of 494,145.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AvidXchange stock traded up 0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 8.82. 10,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,694. AvidXchange has a fifty-two week low of 6.50 and a fifty-two week high of 27.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

AvidXchange Company Profile (Get Rating)

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.