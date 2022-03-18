Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.
ASM stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,500. The company has a current ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.56 million, a P/E ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.54.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avino Silver & Gold Mines (ASM)
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.