Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.

ASM stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,500. The company has a current ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.56 million, a P/E ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASM. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 30,494 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 524.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 80,303 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 5,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.