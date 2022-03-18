Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 520 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 530 ($6.89) to GBX 520 ($6.76) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AVVIY. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 420 ($5.46) to GBX 460 ($5.98) in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 450 ($5.85) to GBX 470 ($6.11) in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Investec lowered shares of Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $483.33.
Aviva stock opened at $11.28 on Wednesday. Aviva has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $12.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.07.
Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.
