Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) CFO Robert Crane Purchases 39,267 Shares

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) CFO Robert Crane bought 39,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $74,999.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AXLA stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,016. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Axcella Health Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $5.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXLA. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Axcella Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Axcella Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Axcella Health by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Axcella Health by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 17,287 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Axcella Health by 579.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 79,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AXLA shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.61.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improves health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy, and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

