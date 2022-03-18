Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Shares Acquired by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 300.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,263 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AX. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 225.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AX. B. Riley raised shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axos Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

Axos Financial stock opened at $49.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.90 and a 1-year high of $62.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.46.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.52%. The company had revenue of $176.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,421 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $76,989.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian D. Swanson sold 3,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $180,881.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

