Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) Short Interest Update

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYAGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 587,500 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the February 13th total of 690,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 54.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MYAGF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.00 to C$16.25 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.50 to C$11.25 in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

MYAGF stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.34. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $9.44.

Aya Gold & Silver, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Zgounder, Boumadine, 233263 permit, Amizmiz, Azegour, and La Campana properties. The company was founded by Réjean Gosselin on December 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.