B. Riley Trims Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Target Price to $11.00

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $40.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 211.61% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AVGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avinger in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ AVGR opened at $3.53 on Friday. Avinger has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.42.
Avinger Company Profile (Get Rating)
Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avinger (AVGR)
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.