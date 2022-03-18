B. Riley Trims Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Target Price to $11.00

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $40.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 211.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AVGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avinger in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ AVGR opened at $3.53 on Friday. Avinger has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.42.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGR. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avinger by 122.0% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avinger by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,272 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avinger by 242.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 227,579 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 161,207 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. 12.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

