Baader Bank Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €190.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($208.79) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €173.00 ($190.11) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €164.00 ($180.22) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €145.00 ($159.34) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($208.79) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €177.00 ($194.51) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €162.82 ($178.92).

Shares of ETR WCH opened at €149.75 ($164.56) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion and a PE ratio of 12.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of €107.75 ($118.41) and a 1-year high of €174.75 ($192.03). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €133.99 and a 200 day moving average price of €145.14.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

