Baader Bank Reiterates €190.00 Price Target for Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH)

Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($208.79) price target on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

WCH has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €164.00 ($180.22) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €173.00 ($190.11) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($208.79) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €177.00 ($194.51) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €145.00 ($159.34) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €162.82 ($178.92).

Shares of WCH stock opened at €149.75 ($164.56) on Tuesday. Wacker Chemie has a 12-month low of €107.75 ($118.41) and a 12-month high of €174.75 ($192.03). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €133.99 and a 200-day moving average of €145.14.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

