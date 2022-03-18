Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Downgraded to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $90.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Baidu from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $266.53.
BIDU stock opened at $147.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $51.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.95. Baidu has a 1-year low of $102.18 and a 1-year high of $271.84.
Baidu Company Profile (Get Rating)
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Baidu (BIDU)
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.