Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Downgraded to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $90.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Baidu from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $266.53.

BIDU stock opened at $147.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $51.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.95. Baidu has a 1-year low of $102.18 and a 1-year high of $271.84.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

