Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) PT Raised to $43.00

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $28.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.93% from the stock’s previous close.

BKR has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $34.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.17. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $38.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.16 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 19,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total value of $666,310.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $1,301,541,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,226,387 shares of company stock worth $1,305,169,753 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 106,470,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,675,000 after buying an additional 5,271,646 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,254,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,278,000 after buying an additional 28,319,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,927,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,881,000 after buying an additional 9,103,110 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,484,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,311,000 after buying an additional 3,157,362 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,207,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,652,000 after buying an additional 471,100 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

