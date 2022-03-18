Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) PT Raised to $43.00

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $28.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.93% from the stock’s previous close.
BKR has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.
Shares of BKR stock opened at $34.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.17. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $38.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.16 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 19,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total value of $666,310.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $1,301,541,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,226,387 shares of company stock worth $1,305,169,753 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 106,470,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,675,000 after buying an additional 5,271,646 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,254,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,278,000 after buying an additional 28,319,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,927,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,881,000 after buying an additional 9,103,110 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,484,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,311,000 after buying an additional 3,157,362 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,207,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,652,000 after buying an additional 471,100 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Baker Hughes (Get Rating)
Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.
