Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/16/2022 – Ballard Power Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $13.00 to $11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/15/2022 – Ballard Power Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $20.00 to $17.00. They now have a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2022 – Ballard Power Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from $20.00 to $14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2022 – Ballard Power Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from $20.00 to $14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/14/2022 – Ballard Power Systems had its “outperform spec overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

3/10/2022 – Ballard Power Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $10.00 to $11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Ballard Power Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $10.00 to $11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/7/2022 – Ballard Power Systems was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $23.00.

1/26/2022 – Ballard Power Systems is now covered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Ballard Power Systems is now covered by analysts at Susquehanna. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/24/2022 – Ballard Power Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Ballard Power Systems focuses on developing and bringing to market PEM fuel cell systems for transportation, stationary, and portable applications. Ballard now offers key subsystems and components that are based on technology developed in support of Ballard fuel cell products. Their focus is on further enhancing product performance, reducing costs, designing market-viable products, developing additional volume-manufacturing capabilities, and continuing to build customer and supplier relationships. “

1/24/2022 – Ballard Power Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $18.00 to $13.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.66. The stock had a trading volume of 231,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,293,699. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.37. The company has a quick ratio of 20.12, a current ratio of 14.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.68 and a beta of 1.55. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $25.96.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 10,023.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 34.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

