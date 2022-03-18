Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Bought by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,774 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,544,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,549,000 after buying an additional 2,051,178 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,370,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,687,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,039,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,137,000 after purchasing an additional 417,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,675,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,220,000 after purchasing an additional 322,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBVA opened at $5.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.48. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $7.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.2611 per share. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is 8.86%.

BBVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.81) to €6.30 ($6.92) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. AlphaValue raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €7.00 ($7.69) to €7.30 ($8.02) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from €7.30 ($8.02) to €6.20 ($6.81) in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.61.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

