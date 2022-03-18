Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,720,800 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the February 13th total of 24,369,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 197,208.0 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Banco Comercial Português from €0.13 ($0.14) to €0.14 ($0.15) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Banco Comercial Português from €0.19 ($0.21) to €0.17 ($0.19) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Banco Comercial Português stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. Banco Comercial Português has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.18.

Banco Comercial Português SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate, and Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other. The Retail Banking segment consists of Retail Network of Millenium bcp (Portugal), retail recovery division, and Banco ActivoBank.

