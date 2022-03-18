Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Shares Gap Down to $28.41

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.41, but opened at $27.01. Bandwidth shares last traded at $29.09, with a volume of 9,627 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BAND shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Bandwidth from $130.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bandwidth from $85.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $132.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $160.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bandwidth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market cap of $755.04 million, a P/E ratio of -25.83 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.34.

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.22. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Bandwidth news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $62,778.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian D. Bailey purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 21,135 shares of company stock valued at $616,629 and sold 2,107 shares valued at $133,239. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 405,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,923,000 after purchasing an additional 44,184 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 154,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after purchasing an additional 9,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 651.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 18,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

