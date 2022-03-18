Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Position Lowered by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 800,016.5% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,729,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,838,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728,159 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432,970 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,537,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,656 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 9,380,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,163,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,950 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BAC opened at $43.03 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $36.51 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.83.
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.
Bank of America Profile (Get Rating)
Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.
