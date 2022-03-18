Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $85.55

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$85.55 and traded as high as C$92.93. Bank of Nova Scotia shares last traded at C$92.71, with a volume of 2,334,341 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$93.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$91.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$85.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$111.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

