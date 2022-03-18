Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Given New €4.10 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €5.00 ($5.49) to €4.10 ($4.51) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bankinter from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bankinter from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.10.

OTCMKTS:BKIMF opened at $5.16 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.57. Bankinter has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $7.09.

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

