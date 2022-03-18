Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE) Shares Sold by Bridge Advisory LLC

Bridge Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 238,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the period. Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN accounts for about 2.5% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN were worth $5,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN during the third quarter worth $293,000.

Shares of CAPE stock opened at $21.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.91. Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

