Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €123.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €123.00 ($135.16) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BMW. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($93.41) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($137.36) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($131.87) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €127.00 ($139.56) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €111.00 ($121.98) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €105.33 ($115.75).

Shares of BMW opened at €76.67 ($84.25) on Thursday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €67.58 ($74.26) and a 52-week high of €100.42 ($110.35). The business’s fifty day moving average is €89.80 and its 200-day moving average is €87.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $46.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

