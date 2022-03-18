Bean Cash Trading Up 0.2% This Week (BITB)

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Bean Cash has a total market capitalization of $332,397.49 and $123.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bean Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bean Cash has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000020 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bean Cash

Bean Cash (BITB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,637,568,000 coins. Bean Cash’s official message board is www.bitbean.org/forum . The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bean Cash’s official website is www.beancash.org . Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

Buying and Selling Bean Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bean Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bean Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

