Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $8,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total transaction of $1,731,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,868,516. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.14.

NYSE:BDX opened at $262.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.06. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $235.13 and a twelve month high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

