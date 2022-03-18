Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the February 13th total of 947,700 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 289,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

BDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet cut Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Belden has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

NYSE:BDC traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $57.55. 3,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,541. Belden has a 52 week low of $40.66 and a 52 week high of $68.87. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Belden had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $638.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Belden will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Belden’s payout ratio is presently 14.18%.

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $219,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Belden by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Belden by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Belden by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Belden by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Belden by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

