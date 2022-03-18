Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

BLPH opened at $1.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.08. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $6.70. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of -0.56.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLPH. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 10.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 23,273 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 242.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline include PH-ILD, PH-COPD and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

