Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.
BLPH opened at $1.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.08. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $6.70. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of -0.56.
About Bellerophon Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline include PH-ILD, PH-COPD and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.
