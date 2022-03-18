Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,995.20 ($51.95).

A number of research firms have weighed in on BWY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,230 ($55.01) price target on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.11) target price on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,600 ($46.81) to GBX 3,660 ($47.59) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,360 ($56.70) to GBX 4,380 ($56.96) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get Bellway alerts:

LON:BWY opened at GBX 2,892 ($37.61) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The company has a market cap of £3.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.15. Bellway has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,505.77 ($32.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,756 ($48.84). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,886.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,154.61.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.