Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Short Interest Down 17.1% in February

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the February 13th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BNTC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Benitec Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Benitec Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Benitec Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 22,579 shares during the last quarter. 20.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNTC stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. Benitec Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.08.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; and BB-103 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

