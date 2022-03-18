Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€500.00” Price Target for Hypoport (ETR:HYQ)

Berenberg Bank set a €500.00 ($549.45) price objective on Hypoport (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Separately, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €270.00 ($296.70) price objective on Hypoport in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.
ETR:HYQ opened at €355.00 ($390.11) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €391.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is €485.54. Hypoport has a 12-month low of €324.40 ($356.48) and a 12-month high of €612.00 ($672.53). The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.02.
Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.
