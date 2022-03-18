Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€500.00” Price Target for Hypoport (ETR:HYQ)

Berenberg Bank set a €500.00 ($549.45) price objective on Hypoport (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €270.00 ($296.70) price objective on Hypoport in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get Hypoport alerts:

ETR:HYQ opened at €355.00 ($390.11) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €391.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is €485.54. Hypoport has a 12-month low of €324.40 ($356.48) and a 12-month high of €612.00 ($672.53). The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.02.

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hypoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.