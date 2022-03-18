Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Informa (LON:INF)

Informa (LON:INF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 685 ($8.91) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 560 ($7.28) to GBX 568 ($7.39) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.43) price objective on shares of Informa in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 665 ($8.65) price target on shares of Informa in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Informa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 647.17 ($8.42).

Shares of Informa stock opened at GBX 597.40 ($7.77) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £8.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44. Informa has a 12-month low of GBX 459.80 ($5.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 628 ($8.17). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 567.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 540.85.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

