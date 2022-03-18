Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Short Interest Update

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 1,620,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 276,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

In related news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,596.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Kip acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHLB. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,847,465 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,523,000 after buying an additional 115,104 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 63,153.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,541,487 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,050 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,157,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,904,000 after acquiring an additional 208,895 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 626.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,077,583 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $30,635,000 after purchasing an additional 929,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $13,618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.92. 203,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,645. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.27 and a 200-day moving average of $28.26. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $31.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $90.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.83%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

